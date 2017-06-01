Join in the excitement of the 3rd annual I Am a Father 5K event. The event has a focus on health and wellness, youth development and mentoring, social and civic engagement and family engagement.

Highlights of the IAAF5K include the signature warm-up with Stepp Stewart, live entertainment from local artists, vendors, health screenings and the 5K Road Race & Tot Trot. In only its 2nd year the event hosted over 800 participants. Now in its 3rd year, the event has expanded to Birmingham, hometown of Founder/CEO David Manuel. Celebrating fatherhood, family and fitness, the I Am a Father 5K event is the place to be. The proceeds from the 5k will benefit organizations that have structured programs for developing youth with a focus on strengthening the family unit.

I Am a Father 5K Road Race in Birmingham is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at historic Kelly Ingram Park - 5th Avenue N & 16th Street.

You can register online through June 1st or on site before the race on the morning over the race. Registration is $35. The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park and the course runs through downtown Birmingham and returns to Kelly Ingram Park.

To register or for more information, visit www.iamafather5k.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.