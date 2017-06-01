FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers, storms possible Thursday afternoon

FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms are flaring up, mainly east of I-65 and south of I-20, and then we will see development pretty much anywhere through 4 p.m. Storms will produce locally heavy rainfall and barely move. After 6 p.m. we will see and more showers and storms forming and a large area of rain moving in from Mississippi. Bring a poncho if you plan on going to the Barons game.



Rain coverage should diminish Thursday night from west to east, though there is a small chance for showers through Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, widely scattered showers and storms form and perhaps more concentrated south of I-22 and I-20. As of now, it looks mainly dry for Free Friday Flicks and the Pell City Block Party.



On Saturday, if you are going to Cullman to see Rock the South or to Alabaster for CityFest, I just recommend checking the WBRC First Alert Weather app from time to time, especially if you see clouds growing around you and skies darken. The coverage of showers and storms will once again reach 30 percent during the afternoon hours. More areas will stay rain free.



On Sunday afternoon and evening, rain chances look to climb to the 50 percent range or higher. The better rain chances look to develop after Vulcans 113th birthday party.



Unsettled weather persists through Tuesday before a cold front finally sends the muggy and stormy conditions south.



You’ll get to enjoy much more comfortable and dry conditions by Wednesday.



Tracking developing showers on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

