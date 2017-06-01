Chicken with Corn and Tomato Sauté

Ingredients:
1 lb. thin-sliced chicken breast cutlets
¾ teaspoon salt, divided
¾ teaspoon pepper, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
3 ears fresh corn, shucked and silks removed
½ teaspoon minced garlic
1 large tomato, diced
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
Directions:
Sprinkle both sides of chicken with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, swirling to coat. Add chicken, and cook 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from skillet, and keep warm. While chicken cooks, cut kernels from corn cobs - you should get about 1 ½ cups.
Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add corn kernels, and cook 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in tomatoes, ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper and the basil.
Serve corn mixture with chicken.
