Riverside man drowns in Coosa River

A Riverside man drowned in the Coosa River after police say he got out too far and couldn't make it back to shore.



Riverside Police Chief Rick Oliver says Russell Junior Reeves II was located around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Reeves disappeared around 5:30 p.m. in a part of the river near Broken Arrow Estates.



Reeves, 30, was swimming with family members during an outing when he went missing.



The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln police, Leeds Fire Department dive team and the Pell City Fire Department dive team all assisted in the search.

