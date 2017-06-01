Mickey: Heavier showers appear to be headed south

Our rain chances appear to be decreasing somewhat over the coming days.

The stalled frontal boundary that has been draped over our area, looks to be moving toward south Alabama in the coming days, bringing most of our rain chances with it. We will still have a soupy atmosphere, but most of our rain chances will likely be heat activated in the afternoons. Expect highs today near 83 and southeast winds around 5 mph.

Tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s and light winds.

Look for a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers to take us through the weekend, again with the best chance of a shower in the heat of the afternoons. Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

If you're going to Alabaster City Fest or Rock the South, take some rain gear with you, but only brief showers are expected for both events.

Our skies finally show signs of clearing by midweek next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.