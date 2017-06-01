Chocolate peanut butter cup cupcakes with white chocolate bacon

Ingredients:
Cupcakes:
2 cups sugar
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
3/4 cup cocoa
1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda
1 teaspoon of salt
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 cup oil
2 tablespoons of vanilla
1 cup of boiling water
Directions:
Bake at 325 degrees for approximately 10 to 12 minutes, keeping an eye on the cupcakes
Let cupcakes cool.
Fill cupcake with smooth peanut butter
Top with Smithfield Bacon (cooked), a White Chocolate Melt (Hershey's is preferred) and a simple butter cream icing.
Recipe for buttercream icing
1 lb butter
2 teaspoons of vanilla
2 lbs of powdered sugar
