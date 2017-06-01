Chocolate peanut butter cup cupcakes with white chocolate bacon

Ingredients:

Cupcakes:

2 cups sugar

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

3/4 cup cocoa

1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup oil

2 tablespoons of vanilla

1 cup of boiling water



Directions:

Bake at 325 degrees for approximately 10 to 12 minutes, keeping an eye on the cupcakes

Let cupcakes cool.

Fill cupcake with smooth peanut butter

Top with Smithfield Bacon (cooked), a White Chocolate Melt (Hershey's is preferred) and a simple butter cream icing.



Recipe for buttercream icing

1 lb butter

2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 lbs of powdered sugar

