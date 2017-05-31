Jefferson County Schools working on realignment that could impact students in the fall

Some Jefferson County Schools are at max capacity, while schools down the street sit empty.

"In the Chalkville area, you have 1,200 students but you have the available classrooms at Clay," said Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey.

It’s the same story throughout the county. From Gardendale to Hueytown, schools are bursting at the seams.

"In Hueytown where we have two elementary schools that are overcrowded, we have available classrooms right down the road at Concord," explained Pouncey.

The county is working to realign its district lines to ease the overcrowding. Right now, the district has interim district lines, but they are working to make some permenant, but it’s not so easy. The district is under a desegregation order, so any redistricting requires approval from the NAACP, a federal judge, and the United States Justice Department.

Pouncey said the overcrowding is due to a number of factors including population growth, communities annexing in and out of the county, and school separations. "For whatever reason, in other school formations that left students without a place to attend school at their local school once that municipality would take the existing schools.”

Pouncey said it happened when Trussville left the district. Meanwhile, some students are left going to school outside of their community. He says the realignment plans will allow students to go to school.

“It will allow students to go to school in closer to their communities. This would include some of the areas outside of Clay in the Grayson Valley area outside of Trussville. They are currently going to Pinson. We are asking that they currently get to come back,” continued Pouncey.

Pouncey said if approved, some of the redistricting could take effect as early as next school year.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.