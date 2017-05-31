Tuscaloosa County to open new sheriff substation in North River

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is opening a new police substation for the North River community.

Many residents in the North River area expressed how anxious they are to have a substation up and running there due to the convenience of having it nearby.

“It would be nice to have them closer just in case of an emergency,” said Jody Thacker who works in North River.

For Mobile Home Parks like Wood Village where deputies have had to respond to on several occasions, cutting down that time is huge.

“We don't have to wait a long time for a response and all that or go across town they are right here,” said Marilyn Coleman who lives in Wood Village.

The North River substation already has a specific set of deputies assigned there. The goal Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy said is to build relationships with the people you're serving.

“They can actually get to know those citizens in the area and that way they can be at a comfort level and they realize what should be or should not be there,” said Abernathy.

“I do enjoy having a good police presence around here and you can see an officer driving by right now. It gives me a sense of security,” said Mike Cash who shops in North River often.

The Sheriff hopes will send a message to potential criminals. It's part of his push to place even more substations where needed throughout Tuscaloosa County.

“Getting out there being visible anything we can do to prevent a crime. If a criminal comes in that area and that unit or substation, maybe they'll think twice before they try to commit a crime in that neighborhood,” said Abernathy.

Sheriff Abernathy said Nucor Steele helped pay for some of the equipment for the new substation in North River.

The department plans to have a grand opening in the next month.

