UPDATE: Missing Pickens County man's body found in river

A missing Pickens County man’s body has been found.

Josh Cooley's girlfriend says his body was located in the Sipsey River, about five hundred yards from where officers found his car with personal items still inside on Sunday.

Cooley's girlfriend told WBRC she last talked to him Saturday, May 27 when he called and said he was heading home.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.

