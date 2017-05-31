Missing Pickens County man's car found near river

A missing Pickens County man’s car was found by a river, but there were no signs of him.

Friends and family of Josh Cooley expressed how extremely tough difficult this time is for them.

His girlfriend Amy Donahue said she last spoke to him on Saturday night when he called and said he was heading home.

She said he said he was leaving a Shell station on County road 88 when she last talked to him.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s office said before that call, there was a possible sighting of Cooley at the Lowes in Northport.

Donahue said his car was found unlocked with his id and other items inside by Sipsey River Sunday.

Friends and family have called in the civil air patrol to help them search the area for him.

“We want him home because that’s how much we all love him and uh we just miss him terribly and he needs to come home for his kids,” said Donahue.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s office encourages anyone to call them at 205-367-2009 if you see Cooley or have any information related to his whereabouts.

