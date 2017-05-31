First Alert: Thunderstorms possible again Thursday

Thursday looks partly sunny with temperatures again in the lower 80s. We'll see a good mix of clouds and sunshine with rain chances highest south of I-20 through the afternoon. Rain chances should be around 40-percent.

Friday looks mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Expect partly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening. If you're heading to the Pell City Block Party or Rock the South in Cullman, rain chances will be around 20-percent after 5pm. Temperatures at the event will be in the upper 70s. Keep in mind it will be pretty muggy.

The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain chances increasing during the afternoon/evening. Temperatures during the afternoon will reach the mid 80s during the afternoon. We'll see a few scattered showers and storms during the evening. The peak time for rain Saturday is between 2pm and 7pm. Make sure you take the rain gear if you outdoor plans. Most storms will be short-lived, but could easily drop a few inches of rainfall causing some localized flooding.

Sunday looks to be the wettest day over the weekend. Expect rain chances during the afternoon/evening. It will be wet and stormy. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall and winds over 30mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s. We'll see some drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. The overall pattern should be cooler and drier through next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.