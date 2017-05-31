Blount County first responders say two weeks of multiple fatal wrecks takes emotional toll

Several Blount County first responders are dealing with heavy emotions after working a deadly two weeks. Crews have worked crash after crash the past few days. Six of those were fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in the last 11 days, and half of the people killed were children.



Typically, Blount County EMS only responds to a fatal wreck every two to three months.

But Weslie Powell - a field paramedic for Blount County EMS - says lately that has not been the case. "We have not had a mass casualty incident, but we have had a concentration of fatalities within a short period which actually takes more of a toll on you than serious incident," Powell states.

Seeing tragedy after tragedy is starting to take a toll on those working the scenes. These emotions are not ones they could bear on their own.

"We are making sure everyone is doing well but we are also doing some formal critical stress debriefing. To have some trained folks come in and help the people that are having a hard time with it," Powell explains.

Mental health is just as important as physical health in this job. They are making sure to get these first responders emotion support to avoid any depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

