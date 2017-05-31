Fairfield Superintendent leaving for new role with Jefferson County

Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin will be stepping down as Fairfield's Superintendent. His last day is July 31.

He’s taking on a new role as Deputy School Superintendent of Community Support for Jefferson County schools.

The board named Walter Curry as the acting superintendent. He will begin on August 1.

Curry is currently the Director of Maintenance, Operations, and Transportation for the Fairfield School System.

Gonsoulin started with Fairfield as superintendent in 2012.

