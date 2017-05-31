Hanceville man arrested for hit-and-run death of Cullman woman

Alabama State Troopers arrested a Hanceville man Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a Cullman woman earlier this month.

58-year-old Larry Surrett has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence, and driving while revoked.

Surrett is accused of hitting 75-year-old Helen Virginia Duke of Cullman while he was driving on Schwaiger Road in the Good Hope area of Cullman County back on Sunday, May 14.

