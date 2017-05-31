Chipotle hit by hackers; Is your credit card compromised?

There were seven Chipotle locations in central Alabama that fell victim to malware in a recent breach.

"What it's actually reading is the copy of the stripe off your credit card, as it's copied from the card reader into the software," said Gary Warner, UAB Computer Forensics.

Warner says that happened as a result of the malware being planted on what's known as 'point of sale' devices. In others words, the computer where the sales person swipes your credit or debit card.

The malware gave the hackers access to things like your name, credit card number, and expiration date.

"So I could take the magnetic stripe data that I gained in the Chipotle breach, burn a new card that has exactly the same magnetic stripe data, and do a signature swipe where I swipe the card and sign for the transaction. That would work," said Warner.

That might not sound like good news, but it actually is because in store credit card transactions is basically what thieves are limited too.

They can't use your debit card or clean out your bank account because they don't have your pin number.

Even making online purchases presents some difficulty because the ZIP code (needed for most online purchases) is not available in the data obtained by the hackers.

"Unless they're doing credit card ZIP code matching, basically I got the card from 35243 so lets guess they're probably in 35243 something like that," said Warner.

Warner says for people who used one of the affected locations, getting a new credit card issued to you is a good idea.

Below is a list of the affected Chipotle locations and dates where malware was present:

Birmingham

4719 Highway 280 South: 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

300 20th Street South: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Trussville

3220 Morrow Road, Ste 100: 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Hoover

1759 Montgomery Highway South: 3/28/2017–4/18/2017

Tuscaloosa

1800 McFarland Blvd. East, Ste 608: 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

1203 Univ Blvd: 4/2/2017–4/18/2017

Vestavia Hills

1031 Montgomery Highway, Suite 11: 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

