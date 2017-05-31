Tuscaloosa County DA defends his 'gun present policy'

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb is defending his "gun present policy."

"If there's a gun present during the commission of a intentional crime, we're going to do our very best to assure that the person goes to jail or prison," said Webb.

A gun doesn't have to be used in a crime, just there when it happens.

Wednesday, the heads of several Tuscaloosa-area police agencies stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Webb in support.

"The Tuscaloosa County Jail, unfortunately, there's tons of inmates down there in our facility right now because of irrational spontaneous reactions when a weapon, a gun was present," according to Tuscaloosa County Sherriff Ron Abernathy.

They want to discourage criminals from carrying guns in Tuscaloosa County.

"So we have drug deals, thefts, and assaults, turning into shootings, killings, and bullets whizzing down the streets. It's absolutely unacceptable," Webb added.

"My biggest concern is nobody knows what's covered," criminal defense attorney Joel Sogol expressed.

Some people like Sogol call the "gun present policy" too vague and a threat to the second amendment.

"I think it's going to punish people who are in lawful possession of a firearm. I think it's an assault on the second amendment because we're not talking about guns that are used in the commission of a crime," Sogol went on to say.

Webb is spreading the word about the policy with an ad campaign. Ads are already running on radio. They'll be up on billboards and television within a week.

