Murder charge dropped after judge says 'stand your ground' law applied

A murder charge has been dropped against Ronald Lee Austin after a hearing three weeks ago where Jefferson County Circuit Judge Laura Petro ruled Austin had a legal right to use the 'stand your ground' law to protect himself.

Austin was arrested for the 2015 death of Raphael Roman. The shooting took place at Mark's Village public housing.

"So he felt threatened. He fired a warning shot. The victim stepped back. He stepped back, but the victim came at him again trying to grab the gun. Mr. Austin fired one shot, killing him. He remained at the scene," said Austin's attorney Roger Appell.

Appell said changes to the 'stand your ground' law allows for a hearing to prove their case that Austin was threatened and he avoided a jury trial.

