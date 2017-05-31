Center Point hopes federal study will help with crime prevention

The city of Center Point is hoping a federal study will determine if they have a crime problem or not and what should be done about it.

"We know we were very fortunate no one got killed," Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson said. Henderson is talking about five people shot at a carnival during the Easter weekend in his city.

There were three shootings over a two week period.

Henderson wants to bring the Justice Department's Diagnostic Center to look at information about crime, juvenile justice, and crime prevention.

"This will give us an outside view of what we are doing in the city. We may find we are doing things because crime has been reduced in Center Point," Henderson said.

But, Henderson says there is a perception that crime is worse than it actually is and this is hurting efforts to recruit new business.

The city has contracted with the Jefferson County Sheriff's office for four deputies and will seek more.

"They are in addition to the deputies who already patrol out here and we requested two additional deputies. What we are trying to do is increase the number of patrols out here," Henderson said.

The mayor estimates the contract cost the city about $360,000, but is cheaper than creating a police department. The city is set to have a face-to-face with the Justice Department in June. The study is expected to take six months.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.