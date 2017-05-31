City of Birmingham looking to repair Rickwood Field

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb is defending his "gun present policy."More >>
The city of Center Point is hoping a federal study will determine if they have a crime problem or not and what should be done about it.
There were seven Chipotle locations in central Alabama that fell victim to malware in a recent breach.
The city of Birmingham is committing up to $500,000 in bond funds for emergency repairs to Rickwood Field. The Rickwood Classic had to be moved to Regions Park this year because water damage made the ball park unsafe for visitors.
A murder charge has been dropped against Ronald Lee Austin after a hearing three weeks ago where Jefferson County Circuit Judge Laura Petro ruled Austin had a legal right to use the 'stand your ground' law to protect himself.
