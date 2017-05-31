City of Birmingham looking to repair Rickwood Field

The city of Birmingham is committing up to $500,000 in bond funds for emergency repairs to Rickwood Field.

The Rickwood Classic had to be moved to Regions Park this year because water damage made the ball park unsafe for visitors.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell took a close look at the 107-year-old Rickwood Field. "Some of the erosion has taken place with the concrete and steel structures. That is the underpinning of the ballpark out here," Bell said.

An assessment will be conducted to decide what should be done to repair the water damage and to make the facility safe for visitors in the future.

"At the end of the day, it's the city of Birmingham's responsibility. Any other help we get is appreciated, but we have to look at our resources to maintain the facility," Bell said.

The Friends of Rickwood Field is a nonprofit that continues to raise money to help with the parks restoration.

The executive director says the group hopes to help cover some of the cost of repairs.

"This serves as the home field for the Birmingham high school baseball program. Serves as Miles College's home field. We host travel ball and tournaments," said Executive Director of Friends of Rickwood Field David Brewer.

"The venue is important as a revenue generator. If we don't have it online, then it lessens our opportunity to bring people to the city," Bell said.

The mayor hopes to have the assessment by August. The park is expected to be closed for much of the year, but should be open for next year’s Rickwood Classic.

