UPDATE: Crash now clear on Highway 280 inbound before I-459

A crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 280 inbound just before Interstate 459 has been cleared.
Emergency crews were on the scene of the serious crash blocking three lanes of traffic.
All lanes re-opened around 4:45 p.m.
