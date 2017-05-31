WBRC to launch new program 'Bounce Around Birmingham'

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – May 31, 2017 – WBRC FOX6 is excited to debut Bounce Around Birmingham, WBRC’s newest weekly news magazine program.

WBRC’s locally produced 30-minute program features WBRC’s news team, including anchors Sarah Verser and Steve Crocker and reporter Jeh Jeh Pruitt, who showcase compelling stories that impact the African-American community.

“I’m personally excited about our new program because I grew up in Birmingham and I’ve always known about the abundance of talented people in our area,” said David Kelley, WBRC Producer of Bounce Around Birmingham. “With a rich cultural and historic past, it only made sense that we share them with everyone.”

Bounce Around Birmingham takes viewers on a journey of experiences and stories as told by unique individuals who live right here in our community.

“I’ve wanted, for some time, to create a vehicle to share uplifting, positive stories originating from our robust African-American communities here in Birmingham and the surrounding areas. Bounce Around Birmingham will fill that void as we look to entertain, inform, and inspire with this new program offering,” said WBRC FOX6 News Vice President/General Manager, Collin R. Gaston.

Bounce Around Birmingham will air every Monday on Bounce 6.2 at 6:00 p.m. starting June 5. Additionally, an encore will air on WBRC’s main channel the following weekend.

For a complete list of WBRC’s programming, visit http://www.wbrc.com/category/265213/tv-listings.

