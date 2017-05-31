Tuscaloosa police searching for burglary suspect

Tuscaloosa police are searching for 25-year-old Brandon Alexander Hinton.

Hinton is wanted on a charge of second-degree burglary, according to police.

He is described as a 6-foot-3-inch tall black male weighing 160 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hinton, please contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867 or CID at (205) 248-4520.

