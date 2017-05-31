J-P: Scattered thunderstorms continue through weekend

Thunderstorms are again developing during the heat of the afternoon on Thursday. A very soupy airmass is in place over the Southeast. Temperatures are again climbing into the lower 80s with partly sunny skies. Expect widely scattered storms through the early evening. Storms will produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with temperatures again in the lower 80s. We'll see a good mix of clouds and sunshine. We'll see slightly lower rain chances for Thursday.

Friday looks mostly dry with plenty of sunshine. Expect partly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening. If you're heading to the Pell City Block Party or Rock the South in Cullman, rain chances will be around 20 percent after 5 p.m. Temperatures at the event will be in the upper 70s. Keep in mind it will be pretty muggy.

The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain chances increasing during the afternoon/evening.Temperatures during the afternoon will reach the mid 80s during the afternoon. We'll see a few scattered showers and storms during the evening. The peak time for rain Saturday is between 2-7 p.m. Make sure you take the rain gear if you outdoor plans. Most storms will be short-lived, but could easily drop a few inches of rainfall causing some localized flooding.

Sunday looks to be the wettest day over the weekend. Expect rain chances during the afternoon/evening. It will be wet and stormy. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall and winds over 30 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s. We'll see some drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. The overall pattern should be cooler and drier through next week.

