Kickoff times set for first two Bama home games in 2017

The following is from the University of Alabama Athletics Department:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football’s first two home games of the 2017 season will air on either ESPN or ESPN2, the network announced Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide will open the 2017 home schedule on Sept. 9 with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) game against Fresno State at Bryant-Denny Stadium that will air on ESPN2. Alabama will then face Colorado State in Tuscaloosa the following Saturday for a 6 p.m. (CT) kickoff on Sept. 16 that will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Alabama and Fresno State are set to meet for the first time in program history in 2017. The Crimson Tide won the only previous meeting with Colorado State, 31-6, in the 2013 home opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff against Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., at 7 p.m. (CT).

