White House veteran complaint hotline to be up and running Thursday

President Donald Trump has promised White House hotline for veterans' complaints will be soon up and running.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says a "soft launch" of the hotline begins Thursday. He is seeking to have it fully operational by Aug. 15.



The hotline's phone number is 855-948-2311.

An automated greeting on Wednesday welcomed callers to the "White House-VA veteran complaint hotline" and notes it is operational Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time. It is closed on federal holidays.

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged a 24-hour hotline so veterans' complaints will not "fall through the cracks."

