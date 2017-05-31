Ashanti & Destiny

Ashanti, born February 2003 is an active teenager with many extra-curricular interests. She enjoys playing basketball, riding bikes and painting. She is a member of the 4-H club and Journey’s after-school program. Ashanti’s ideal day would include doing something to use her creative skills, such as painting, going to a Mexican restaurant and watching movies. She is on track at school and is on the appropriate grade level. She maintains an A/B average. Ashanti’s favorite subject is history. Her bright smile and personality will enhance any future family’s life.

Destiny, born August 2004 is involved in variety of activities. She enjoys playing basketball, riding bikes and playing with her baby dolls. Destiny is part of 4-H club and Journey’s after-school program. Destiny’s perfect day would involve going shopping, playing outside and playing with her baby dolls. She would enjoy ending this day by going out to eat with friends. Destiny is a good student who maintains mostly A’s and B’s with the exception of a few C’s. She states that her favorite subject is math. Her bubbly personality is sure to delight her new forever family. This family would be best comprised of a mother and father with no other children except her and her sister Ashanti.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.