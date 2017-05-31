FIRST ALERT: Tracking developing showers, storms Wednesday afternoon

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Starting to see the development of showers on the WBRC First Alert Weather app radar. The showers are forming near the I-20 corridor and points southward. We will continue to see showers forming into storms in this zone through the afternoon hours. Storms will be slow movers to the east and could produce 1-2 inches of rainfall locally that might cause minor flooding. Heavy rainfall will also create ponding on the roads and limited visibility for drivers. The zone that flares up this afternoon will fizzle by the evening hours.



The next round of showers and storms develops on Thursday morning and lasts through the afternoon hours. Most of the activity will be focused across the southwest part of Central Alabama and south of I-20. Drier weather is expected north and east.



Friday is looking drier now and we have trended downward with rain chances to 30 percent. This is good news for those attending Rock the South or going to the Pell City Block Party at night. We can only hope this drier trend continues for the outdoor events.



On Saturday, new data shows the greatest rain chance through 7 p.m. setting up to the west of I-65 and lower chances east. Again, this is good news for those in Cullman or down in Alabaster for CityFest.



On Sunday afternoon, rain chances look to climb and stay in the 50 percent range or higher through Monday night.



Temperatures will stay on the warm and muggy side through the weekend.



Tracking developing showers on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.