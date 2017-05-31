Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila Shrimp Fajitas

Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila's Shrimp Fajitas

www.mossrocktacos.com

Ingredients for seasoning:

1 tablespoon corn starch

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon granulated onion

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Combine all ingredients together in an air tight container - may be stored up to 5 months

Ingredients for Shrimp Fajitas

6 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 green bell pepper

1 white onion

¼ cup olive oil

Corn or flour tortillas

Cut the onions and bell peppers julienne style - long, thin slices. Coat the vegetables and shrimp with the seasoning mix. This seasoning can be used for beef and chicken as well. Add oil to a sauté skillet and once hot add your vegetables. Once the vegetables are getting soft, add your shrimp and cook until no longer pink. Warm tortillas, stuff with your favorite toppings and enjoy!