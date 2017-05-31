Jessica Meuse at Alabaster CityFest

This is the 15th Year of World-Class Entertainment for Alabaster CityFest! It is a free, family friendly music festival! It includes live outdoor concerts, kids' activities, and vendors offering arts and crafts, merchandise, food and fun. There is never a charge for parking, shuttles, admission to the music festival or entrance to the KidsFest area. Alabaster CityFest is this Saturday, June 3rd, at Alabaster Municipal Park between Thompson Middle School and Thompson High School. Do not bring coolers, pets, alcoholic beverages, firearms or weapons with you. There is also no smoking at the festival. Be sure to bring sunscreen, sunglasses, and shopping money! Come early, and stay all day! Gates open at 9 a.m. Tents and umbrellas may be used for shade during the day, but must come down before the main stage concerts begin. Bring shopping money so you can shop the custom and unique items available in the vendor area. Each year the CityFest Music Festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors, not only from the local community, but from all across the southeast. Musical acts this year include Maddie and Tae, Black Jacket Symphony, Raquel Lily, and Jessica Meuse. For more information on parking, the festival, and this year's acts, visit www.alabastercityfest.com.



American Idol alum Jessica Meuse kicks off the CityFest Main Stage at 2:00 PM on Saturday. And she joins us in studio this morning! Hailing from Slapout, Jessica has been a natural performer, wowing audiences since the age of 10. At 20, she won the state-wide artist showcase, Stars of Alabama, and in 2013 was part of the Vans Warped Tour. Meuse's tenure on American Idol led to her becoming the first person in the history of the hit series to perform her own composition, "Blue-eyed Lie," during the finals. Following the show, Meuse joined the American Idols LIVE! Tour, performing in 40+ cities around the United States and Canada. Never one to stop writing, she penned and released two singles, "Done," and "Rio Grande," while continuing to expand her dedicated following. For more on Jessica and her music, visit www.jessicameuse.com/.

