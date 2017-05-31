Amazon offering refunds for some accidental purchases

If your child’s time playing on your tablet resulted in some unplanned Amazon purchases, you might be in luck. You can get a refund.

Last year a court ruled Amazon should have required a password to make purchases within apps. Now the Federal Trade Commission has announced more than $70 million in charges are eligible for refunds.

Those purchases must have been made from 2011 to 2016.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.