Amazon offering refunds for some accidental purchases

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
If your child’s time playing on your tablet resulted in some unplanned Amazon purchases, you might be in luck. You can get a refund.

Last year a court ruled Amazon should have required a password to make purchases within apps. Now the Federal Trade Commission has announced more than $70 million in charges are eligible for refunds.

Those purchases must have been made from 2011 to 2016.

