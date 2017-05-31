Financial Literacy at Railroad Park

Financial Forums on the Railroad, Presented by BBVA Compass, returns to Railroad Park this June. Sessions are designed to help individuals at any age, from young professionals to entrepreneurs, set financial goals. The series is free and open to the public, though advance registration is requested via railroadpark.org. Sessions will be held on Railroad Park's 17th Street Plaza at 5:30pm each Tuesday evening in June. Financial professionals with various specialties will take attendees through simple strategies for building good credit, purchasing a home, and saving strategically. The final class in the series will equip entrepreneurs who are planning to start a business.



CLASS SCHEDULE

JUNE 6 – Give Yourself Credit - Saving doesn't have to be hard – small adjustments in the daily routine can make a big difference over time. This class teaches how to build a financial plan, decide between savings and checking accounts options, understanding a credit score, and best practices for using credit cards.

JUNE 13 – Own It - Homeownership Pt. 1 - The home buying process can seem overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. This class explores the benefits of home buying versus renting and how to start the process.

JUNE 20 – Save a Penny, Earn a Penny - Homeownership Pt. 2 - When it comes to saving towards financial goals, it takes a little self-discipline and knowing how to save. This class provides a chance to work on building a budget and savings action plan.

JUNE 27 – Mind Your Own Business - A lot of people have brilliant business ideas, but often don't make it past the idea phase. This class teaches the ins and outs of how businesses obtain credit, while also defining and applying best practices.

Light refreshments will be provided to attendees. Additionally, Railroad Park's Boxcar Cafe will be selling beer and wine for session participants until 6:30 pm. Participants will have the chance to win a Railroad Park print and a BBVA prize pack each class. Participants who attend all four classes will be entered to win a Railroad Park membership at the Park Proud level, valued at $82. This membership includes two annual membership stickers, two Trucks by the Tracks tickets, and a limited edition Railroad Park print. For registration information visit www.railroadpark.org.

