Safety Commission investigating fidget spinners

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is taking a closer look at the fidget spinners. There have been two separate reports of children swallowing parts of the device. One in Texas and another in Oregon.

The CPSC advises parents to keep the toy away from young children and warn older children to not put the toy in their mouth.

Many people use the toy to focus, but experts say there needs to be more research to see if the toy is actually effective at managing symptoms of anxiety or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.

