Jeh Jeh Live: Lakeshore's Amazing Race

Jeh Jeh checked out the Lakeshore Foundation's Amazing Race presented by Lakeshore's Junior Board on Saturday! Registration begins at 8:00am and the race runs from 9:00am-12:00pm followed by an after party with food trucks, beer, prizes, and music! Modeled after the popular show, teams of four will "race" throughout Lakeshore's 45-acre campus completing interactive challenges and competing for great prizes. Past challenges include: sprinting down a track wearing a blindfold, guided only by the feel of a thin tether held by a sighted guide runner, or kayaking down the pool with one arm and hand immobilized. This event is also an important fundraiser for Lakeshore, providing financial support for community fitness, aquatics, recreation, and sports programs for children and adults who have physically disabling conditions. After the race, each participant will receive a t-shirt, swag bag, vouchers for food/dessert trucks, drinks, and a chance to win some awesome door prizes. Individual Teams: Entry fee is $300 or $75/person. Team members must be at least seven years old. Corporate Teams: Entry fee is $500 for a team of four. To register, go to www.lakeshoresamazingrace.swellgives.com.

