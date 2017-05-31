1 person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Pinson accident

An accident early Wednesday morning, involving 2 vehicles, has resulted in one person being taken to a near by medical facility. Their injuries are said to be life-threatening. The accident occurred On Highway 79 and West Oak Drive. The other driver had no reported injuries at this time.
Crews are working to clear the scene now.
