Mickey: Spotty showers today

We begin the morning with some slick spots out there for a few counties, making for a few slick spots. Forecast models are only showing a few isolated sprinkles for this afternoon. If you do see some rainfall today, the shower will likely not last long at all. Expect highs today in the low 80s...and winds out of the west around 5 mph.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies...lows in the 60s...and light winds.

Look for a 30-percent chance of rain again on Thursday.

Scattered showers are expected to continue Friday through the weekend with morning temps in the 60s to low 70s...and highs in the 80s.

If you're planning on going to Alabaster City Fest or Rock the South in Cullman, pack your rain gear. I don't think either event will be a "wash-out" but I do expect scattered showers to pass through both areas.

At this point Sunday looks to be our next best chance of rain.