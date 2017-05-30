Gardendale School District on hold, more changes on the way for students

Plans for Gardendale’s new school district are on hold for now. On Tuesday, Federal Judge Madeline Haikala ordered a stay on all but one of her provisions she laid out in her opinion in April.



While things are on hold for now, the federal judge did allow for both sides to start moving forward on some things, and one includes important changes likely to impact children next school year.



Haikala gave the okay for the Jefferson County School System to continue with its realignment plans, despite the appeals process.



The realignment process is expected to ease overcrowding at Gardendale Elementary and further integrate Snow Rogers. Rogers has lower enrollment and some classrooms sit empty, while Gardendale Elementary is bursting at its seams. The schools uses trailers to handle the overcrowding.



“They need to do what they need to do to make sure there aren't too many kids in a classroom,” said Gardendale parent Ruth Marinakis.



What that county plan looks like, we don't know just yet. The county will submit its proposal in 30 days.

“The ideal situation is what's best for kids. They can move forward and not be held up pending an appeal. The issues that were raised about those two elementary schools and some overcrowding there. It will be ideal for the county to move forwards with a resolution to that,” said Monique Lin-Luse, who is the Assistant Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. She was inside the courtroom on Tuesday.



Gardendale School Board wants a seat at the planning table in case the appeal weighs in its favor. It was mentioned today in court by Gardendale that one school could operate as a K-2 school and the other will host the remaining grades.



Marinakis said whatever decision is made should be in the best interest of students and teachers.



“When my kids were small, I didn't want a teacher having to handle 30 kids, and if that's what it takes to split them up, then I guess so," said Marinakis.



Gardendale School Board as well as the plaintiffs in this case have both filed appeals to the 11th Circuit Court. Gardendale School Board has said it is in the best interest of Gardendale's students and parents to ask the 11th Circuit for permission to operate a four-school system, while the plaintiffs

believe moving forward with Gardendale's own school district is not in the best interest of all students.



Gardendale schools aren't the only schools that are under the county's realignment plans. School Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey said there a five more areas in the county, including the Trussville community. Changes could take effect as early as the fall 2017 school year.

