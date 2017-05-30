Fire department working to make sure flags are retired respectfully

A lot of people have their American flag waving high after Memorial Day, but for some of us it may be time for a new one.

The Oneonta fire department is making sure people have a way to retire them respectfully.

In three months, they have retired 1,000 United States flags. This is all thanks to their new flag drop box they created to make sure you would have a place to bring your old flag.

Once it is dropped off, they have an internal ceremony walking through the right steps to retire the old flag respectfully.

Chief Arthur Willis with Oneonta Fire Department explains the process, "There is a certain way you are supposed to take the flag apart and dispose of the flag in a burning ceremony."

Since January when the fire department had the box built, they have also retired 40 state flags and 60 plus other flags.

You can go by the fire station and drop it off at any time.

