Snake Season: Do you know how to protect yourself and your yard?

When we talk about creepy crawlers around your home, you may think of bugs. But did you know the period from May to October is peak snake season in Alabama?

As a doctor at the UAB ER, Justin Arnold says he and his team are well aware snake season has arrived this year.

“It started to pick up in early May and with everyone being out this last weekend, we saw a good bit of snake bites this weekend,” Arnold says.

Sometimes, it can happen when you're out in your yard and you may not even know it's a snake that's bitten you.

But there are some definite signs, Arnold says. “Initially, people feel a lot of pain and swelling at the bite site, bruising, a small amount of bleeding at the sight.”

And most often, two fang marks. But don't try to kill the snake or pick it up, Arnold says.

Get a quick picture if you can and then take care of your wound.

‘You can simply wrap it up, but we recommend not putting ice or heat on it. Don't try to suck the venom out. Really, we want people to either get in their car if they're stable or get in an ambulance and go to an ER,” he advises.

The best thing you can do is to make your yard least inviting to snakes as possible and there's several ways to do that.

First, get rid of any piles of wood you may have around.

Also, if you have any standing water, get rid of that.

And as much as you can, rid your yard of insects and rodents.

Keep in mind two things: Snakes are looking for either a place to live or a food source and you want to make sure your yard isn't a place for either.

