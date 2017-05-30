Man facing child porn, bestiality charges in Shelby County

A Shelby man is facing child porn and bestiality charges in Shelby County.

Daniel Ray Dunn also faces charges of sodomy with a child under the age of 12 and producing child pornography.

Court documents also claim Dunn knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a dog.

Dunn was arrested and is in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of June.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.