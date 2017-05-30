5 Elmore Co. corrections officers arrested after giving inmates drugs, cellphones

A three-month investigation leads to the arrests of five state corrections officers.

All five worked at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.

Investigators say the men were giving inmates drugs and cellphones, which the inmates were using to buy items for the officers.

The officers were identified as:

Joshua Alexander, 26, of Hayneville

Ronald Dickerson, 23, of Montgomery

Patrick Jones, 42, of Montgomery

Leonard Scott, 31, of Montgomery

Jarod McDowell, 29, of Wetumpka

According to prison officials, all of the officers except Jones have resigned.

