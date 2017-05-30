Residents working to make Bluff Park even better

Bluff Park is already a great community to call home. Residents there are doing what they can to make it stay that way.

They're hoping several of the vacancy signs will eventually be replaced with more thriving businesses.

"We have a lot of people that are coming in and they are looking at open spaces. They're looking at buildings that are not occupied," said Heather Skaggs of BluffParkAl.org.

Talk of a new coffee shop for the area, is just the latest item creating buzz.

Skaggs is helping lead a new campaign known as Live, Love, Shop Bluff Park.

"We want to support and promote those businesses in Bluff Park, but we also want the rest of Hoover, and the rest of Jefferson County, and the rest of the state to know that Bluff Park is a place to come shop and eat," she said.

A big part in making sure all the shops stay full is making sure is making sure they're easy accessible.

"We think it will be an enhancement to the sense of community that Bluff Park has, that's so strong right now," said Allan Rice, Hoover city administrator.

What Rice is talking about is expanding the area's sidewalks. He says plans are in the works.

"People in Bluff Park support their local businesses very strongly. And we think giving them pedestrian pathways that they can walk back and forth to some of these locations will make a huge difference," said Rice.

