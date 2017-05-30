Adamsville athletic complex damaged during storms

Adamsville's Park West Athletic Complex sustained damage to a baseball field that is also used by Minor High School.

"The bleachers were blown over dug out roofs were blown away. A port-a-potty was crushed," Linda Coleman, a board member for the park said.

The field was busy Saturday with a full schedule of baseball games. The next time park officials saw it Monday morning, the damage was surprising.

Minor High School athletics planned to view the scene Wednesday and determine the extent of the damage.

Coleman said once the assessment is made, volunteers will clean the site up.

Until then, Coleman said 13 and 14-year-old baseball won't be played at the park.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.