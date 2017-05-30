Safety procedures at water parks

A 10-year-old boy was slightly injured after flying off of a water slide in northern California over the weekend.

"When you are that high up in the air, it's exciting. When you come down, you feel safe," said Cameron Dozier of Memphis, Tennessee. He came to Alabama's Splash Adventure Monday to enjoy the water slide there.

Many people get a thrill out of the water slides at Alabama Splash Adventure. Employees undergo safety training procedures regularly.

"They look at the inflation of the tubes for rides that have tubes. They make sure the tubes are properly inflated. They can't be underinflated or overinflated,” Justin Green said.

Guests are also told to cross their arms and ankles on body slides. Those guests are told what to do and what not to do.

"They should not horse play. They should not jump out of their tubes. We get a lot of kids who play around. We don't condone that type of behavior at all," Green said.

Many of the guests were aware of the 10-year-old boy in California and his mishap. "In Memphis last year, there was a slide like that. So I listen to what they tell me so I don't fall off it," Dozier said.

People at Alabama Splash Adventure take safety seriously. In fact, when the new company took control of the amusement park, one water slide was removed.

"You go down at a deep angle. As soon as they saw how unsafe it was for the guests here, they took it away immediately. If you saw the way the guests went down it was very unsafe,” Green said.

The water slide in California remains closed until park officials can determine what caused the boy to fly off of it.

