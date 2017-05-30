UAB to require on campus living for many incoming freshmen

Tessa Buttram is almost done with her undergraduate college experience. She's enjoyed UAB. But looking back, she wishes she would have lived that first year on campus.

“I would have spent more time on campus,” Buttram says. “It would have been easier to not worry about traffic and just being around campus, I could have gotten more involved my first year."

Those are just a few of the reasons why university officials are now requiring incoming freshman to live in on campus housing starting in fall 2017.

“It will result in higher GPA, better satisfaction with undergrad experience, it's just a real part of what colleges is supposed to be about,” says Marc Booker, executive director of student housing and dining.

The requirement does not apply to students coming from Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, or Walker counties.

But living on campus for the first year is a requirement many colleges already have in place.

And Booker says past UAB students have talked about the difference it made for them.

“It's definitely an effort to make our urban campus feel much more like a traditional residential campus and students really appreciate that,” he says.

“I think it's a good requirement,” Tessa Buttram adds. “Especially for people who don't live in the area--it can help them get adjusted to campus life and get to know Birmingham better.”

