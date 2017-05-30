Kayak safety includes always wearing a life vest

Boaters are being asked to step up their safety procedures in wake of a Sunday tragedy.

State Troopers say 34-year-old Jason Smith and his 3-year-old son were not wearing personal flotation devices or life vests when their kayak capsized on the Tallapoosa River.

"It’s so important to talk about safety on the river and for people to wear their life jackets, or as we call them PFD's," Helen Todd with the Birmingham Canoe Society said.

Todd said she just returned from being on the river and saw some boaters had life jackets, but did not secure them. "One gentleman had a PFD, but he didn’t have it zipped up and you got to have it zipped up because if you fall off that life jacket could slip off," Todd said.

Todd also suggests boaters have other people around them on boating trips. "Sometimes you put yourself in danger trying to rescue someone else. So that is really a difficult situation to be in and if you are going to be on the river with your family, make sure you got other people with you," Todd said.

Alabama has had a lot of rain of late and that creates a lot of water on our waterways and a possible dangerous situation. "Make sure you know the river levels and where you are paddling. What is a safe river level for your skill level," Todd said.

She adds rivers can change from season to season.

The investigation into the boating deaths continues by ALEA.

