Judge grants stay to postpone transfer of Gardendale elementary schools

Judge Madeline Haikala has granted a stay requested by the city of Gardendale and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to postpone the transfer of two elementary schools to the city of Gardendale.More >>
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Talladega County after a woman was shot in the head.More >>
Birmingham police say a black male has been shot in the 500 block of Orchid Road.More >>
Flash flooding will continue to be a problem for areas east of I-65 and north of I-20 including Etowah, St. Clair, and Calhoun Counties. Radar has estimated rainfall totals over 5 inches in some places.More >>
Tuscaloosa police say a woman was killed in a crash over the weekend.More >>
