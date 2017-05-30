Judge grants stay to postpone transfer of Gardendale elementary schools

Judge Madeline Haikala has granted a stay requested by the city of Gardendale and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to postpone the transfer of two elementary schools to the city of Gardendale.

Judge Haikala initially said the city of Gardendale could operate Gardendale Elementary and Snow Rogers Elementary, transferring the schools from the Jefferson County Board of Education.

As part of that order, a few years later they would have been eligible to take control of Bragg Middle and Gardendale High if certain conditions were met.

More details as they become available...

