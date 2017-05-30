New traffic lights coming to Tuscaloosa

Crews will begin switching out dozens of traffic signals in Tuscaloosa about two weeks from now.

"It's all about safety. Implementing these 32 new traffic signals will increase safety of our motorists and our pedestrians," according to John McWilliams, a spokesman with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT is teaming with the city of Tuscaloosa to help drivers make safer left turns.

They are adding traffic lights that will have flashing yellow lights in addition to solid red, yellow and green lights.

"So by putting in the flashing yellow, it shows people that they can turn. But they have to turn with caution," McWilliams explained.

A flashing yellow arrow indicates that left turns are permitted after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

"You turn left, you have oncoming traffic coming that way so you really increase your chance of getting hit with a left hand turn versus a right hand turn," McWilliams added.

The process begins with traffic signals with flashing yellow lights getting installed at a dozen intersections on Skyland Boulevard including the entrance to Sam's Club.

