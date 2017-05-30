Middle school students, teachers can sign up to use EarthKAM - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Middle school students, teachers can sign up to use EarthKAM

Source: EarthKam.org Source: EarthKam.org

This photo of the Grand Canyon was taken by the Sally Ride EarthKAM from the International Space Station.

Middle school students control the camera and take pictures as the space station criss-crosses the globe.

Teachers and middle school students can sign up for the program at EarthKAM.org.

