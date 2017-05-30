J-P: Flash flooding possible through Tuesday evening

Flash flooding will continue to be a problem for areas east of I-65 and north of I-20 including Etowah, St. Clair, and Calhoun Counties. Radar has estimated rainfall totals over 5 inches in some places.

Get used to daily showers and thunderstorms for the next few weeks. You know the kind. The storms pop up, dump a lot of rain, and produce some occasional gusty winds. A word of caution: the ground is wet and it doesn't take much wind to knock down a tree. Winds at times could gust to between 20-30mph. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening with temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances should decrease during the late evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

A backdoor cool front will lower the dewpoints a bit Wednesday. This drier air will decrease the rain/thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Expect a few scattered showers and storms. We'll see another round of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. These will mainly be afternoon thunderstorms developing during the heat of the day. Rain chances late week will be around 40-percent.

First Alert: The daily thunderstorms can result in localized flooding with rainfall amounts between 2-3 inches within a short-period of time. Expect occasional wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Weekend Forecast: Rain chances will increase Saturday and especially Sunday. Sunshine will be limited over the weekend. Plan on some rain if you're going to the Alabaster CityFest. Keep in mind - I would not cancel any plans because most showers/storms will be short-lived. Rain will be much more widespread on Sunday. The forecast looks unsettled right on through next week. Best advice is to make plans earlier in the day to avoid thunderstorms.

