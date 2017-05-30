FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm potential remains high

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Expect a few scattered showers and storms. We'll see another round of thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. These will mainly be afternoon thunderstorms developing during the heat of the day. Rain chances will late week will be around 40-percent.

First Alert: The daily thunderstorms can result in localized flooding with rainfall amounts between 2-3 inches within a short-period of time. Expect occasional wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Weekend Forecast: Rain chances will increase Saturday and especially Sunday. Sunshine will be limited over the weekend. Plan on some rain if you're going to the Alabaster CityFest. Keep in mind - I would not cancel any plans because most showers/storms will be short-lived. Rain will be much more widespread on Sunday. The forecast looks unsettled right on through next week. Best advice is to make plans earlier in the day to avoid thunderstorms.

